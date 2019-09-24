NY Times says it turned to Ireland to rescue journalist

New York, Sep 24 (AP) The New York Times says it turned to the Irish government to rescue a reporter threatened with arrest in Egypt two years ago out of concern that the Trump administration wouldn't help. Times publisher AG Sulzberger revealed the incident during a speech at Brown University and in an op-ed published Tuesday. Sulzberger said the paper was warned by a US government official that Egypt planned to seize reporter Declan Walsh.

The official said the Trump administration intended to let the arrest be carried out. The official worried about being punished for even warning the Times about it. The paper turned to Ireland, where Walsh is a citizen, and one of that country's diplomats helped the reporter get out of Egypt. (AP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)