Reuters Beijing
Updated: 25-09-2019 09:17 IST
China declares formal opening of huge new Beijing airport

Beijing's huge new airport, Daxing International, is formally open, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, ahead of the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China.

The phoenix-shaped airport, located in the south of the capital, will help relieve pressure on the existing Capital International Airport in Beijing's northeast, where capacity constraints often cause flight delays.

COUNTRY : China
