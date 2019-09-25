Odd News Roundup: Loo and behold! Japan's high-tech toilets bemuse fans and more

International Development News
Development News Edition
Devdiscourse News Desk
Updated: 25-09-2019 10:32 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

From tree to chair without the carpentry: UK couple grows furniture

On a two-acre field in England's Midlands, Gavin and Alice Munro are taking sustainability to the next level: they harvest trees which they train to grow into chairs. The couple have a furniture farm in Derbyshire where they are nurturing 250 chairs, 100 lamps and 50 tables. It is their answer to what they see as the inefficient and carbon-heavy process of cutting down mature trees to create furniture.

Loo and behold! Japan's high-tech toilets bemuse fans

Japan may not win their home Rugby World Cup but they have already proved themselves, world-beaters, when it comes to toilets. Going to the loo is a much more futuristic experience in the Land of the Rising Sun and touring fans have been fascinated by their visit to these high-tech "washlets".

(With inputs from agencies.)

