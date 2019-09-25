International Development News
Many megacities to be hit annually by extreme weather in 2050: UN

PTI Monaco
Updated: 25-09-2019 14:41 IST
Monaco, Sep 25 (AFP) By 2050, many coastal megacities and small island nations will experience once-a-century weather catastrophes every year, even with an aggressive drawdown of greenhouse gas emissions, a major UN report said Wednesday.

More than a billion people will, by mid-century, be living in areas prone to cyclones, large-scale flooding and other extreme weather events amplified by rising seas, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) projected. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Monaco
