UK Parliament resumes after Supreme Court ruling

British parliamentarians returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday, a day after the Supreme Court decreed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial five-week suspension of Parliament was unlawful, CNN reported. The landmark judgment by the nation's highest court was a massive blow to Johnson who now faces a flurry of calls to resign, with opposition MPs saying his position is untenable.

The unanimous decision, which upheld a ruling from Scotland's highest civil court, essentially ruled that Johnson lied to the Queen when he asked her to suspend or "prorogue" Parliament. Announcing the findings, Supreme Court President Lady Hale had said Johnson's advice to the Queen "was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification".

Hale said prorogation was "extreme", came about in "exceptional circumstances", and that no evidence showed why such a long suspension was necessary. (ANI)

