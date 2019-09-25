US set to stay in global postal union after reform deal reached

Geneva, Sep 25 (AFP) The United States is set to remain in the UN postal agency after member states on Wednesday decided to reform the body to address Washington's criticism that its rules unfairly benefit China.

Shortly before the Universal Postal Union's 192 members made the decision by acclamation, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro told the assembly that the reform proposal on the table "does indeed meet the objectives that President Donald J Trump gave me", meaning Washington would not need to leave the agency. (AFP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)