Islamic State says it killed 14 Nigerian soldiers in northeast Borno state -Amaq

Islamic State said via its Amaq news agency that it killed 14 Nigerian soldiers in the northeast state of Borno in attacks on Wednesday.

There were clashes in the state after the insurgents ambushed soldiers, a military source told Reuters.

A Nigerian army spokesman did not immediately respond to phone calls requesting comment.

