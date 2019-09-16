International Development News
Islamic State leader al-Baghdadi purportedly says 'daily operations' are underway

Reuters Baghdad
Updated: 16-09-2019 22:02 IST
Islamic State's media network on Monday published an audio message purporting to come from its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi warning that "daily operations" were underway.

"Daily operations are underway on different fronts," he said in the tape published by the Al Furqan network, in what would be his first message since April. He cited several regions such as Mali and the Levant but gave no specific timings.

COUNTRY : Iraq
