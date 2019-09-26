International Development News
Development News Edition
Shallow tremor rocks Pakistan quake-hit area

PTI Mirpur
Updated: 26-09-2019 13:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A tremor sent terrified people running into the streets in northeastern Pakistan on Thursday, days after a powerful quake killed 38 people in the same area and destroyed infrastructure and roads.

An AFP reporter in the city of Mirpur in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir described the ground shaking, while Pakistan's top meteorologist, Muhammad Riaz, said the epicenter of the 4.4-magnitude tremor was 12 kilometers (seven miles) deep.

COUNTRY : Pakistan
