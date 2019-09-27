International Development News
Russia detains N.Korean fishing vessels, 262 crew for poaching - Ifax

Reuters
Updated: 27-09-2019 12:10 IST
Russian border guards detained three North Korean fishing vessels and 262 crew members for poaching in waters that Moscow considers its exclusive economic zone, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday.

The vessels have been delivered to Russia's port of Nakhodka and border guards have seized 30,000 squid as well as illegal fishing equipment, the report said.

It is the second such incident this month. Russia on Sept. 17 detained two North Korean boats in Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan after them one of them attacked a Russian patrol.

