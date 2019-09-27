International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UPDATE 1-Turkish women, children drown in boat capsize off Greek island

Reuters Chios
Updated: 27-09-2019 23:16 IST
UPDATE 1-Turkish women, children drown in boat capsize off Greek island

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seven Turkish nationals, two women and five children, drowned when a boat carrying them capsized near Greece's Chios island on Friday, the coastguard said.

The coastguard did not provide details on the cause of the accident, which was among the deadliest of its kind in Greek waters this year. Twelve people were rescued from the sea off Oinousses, a cluster of islets near Chios and about 8 kms (5 miles) from the Turkish coast.

In recent weeks, Greece has been dealing with a resurgence in refugee and migrant flows from neighbouring Turkey. Nearly a million refugees fleeing war in Syria and migrants crossed from Turkey to Greece's islands in 2015. Turks have also attempted to cross to Greece in recent years following a failed coup attempt against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in 2016. It was not immediately clear whether those rescued had requested asylum.

More than 9,000 people arrived in August, the highest number in the three years since the European Union and Ankara implemented a deal to shut off the Aegean migrant route. More than 8,000 people have arrived so far in September.

Also Read: About 220 foreign nationals return home from two City of Ekurhuleni

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Greece
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019