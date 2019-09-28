International Development News
PTI Kandahar
Updated: 28-09-2019 10:44 IST
15 wounded in blast at southern Afghanistan polling station: hospital

At least 15 people were wounded Saturday when a bomb exploded at a polling station in southern Afghanistan, a hospital official said, hours after voting got underway in the presidential election.

An "explosion took place outside a polling center in the city of Kandahar, and 15 people -- all men -- were injured and were brought to the hospital," Naimatullah, the head of a regional hospital who only has one name, told AFP.

COUNTRY : Afghanistan
