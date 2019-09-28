REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10:00 a.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. ET

Hong Kong protesters were rebuilding Lennon Walls of anti-government graffiti on Saturday as they marked the fifth anniversary of the "Umbrella" democracy movement that gridlocked the territory for weeks.

AFGHANISTAN-ELECTION Afghan voters defy attacks, delays to vote for president

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghans braved the threat of militant attacks and delays at polling booths to vote in a presidential election on Saturday, a major test of the Western-backed Afghan government's ability to protect democracy despite Taliban attempts to derail the polls. U.S.

House Democrats subpoena Pompeo for Ukraine documents WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives who are pursuing an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump forged ahead with their probe on Friday, issuing a subpoena to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents concerning contact with the Ukrainian government.

USA-IMMIGRATION U.S. judge blocks Trump rule on migrant child detention

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday blocked a Trump administration rule that would have allowed indefinite detention of migrant families, saying it was inconsistent with a decades-old court settlement that governs conditions for migrant children in U.S. custody. BUSINESS

USA-IPO After WeWork debacle, IPO market slams brakes on unprofitable companies

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Companies making their debut on the U.S. stock market are getting a rough welcome, especially if they are losing money, casting a shadow over the calendar for initial public offerings for the rest of the year. USA-TRADE-CHINA-LIMITS

Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets: sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges, three sources briefed on the matter said on Friday, in what would be a radical escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions.

ENTERTAINMENT METALLICA-TOUR

Metallica cancel Australia, New Zealand tour as Hetfield enters rehab MELBOURNE (Reuters) - American heavy metal band Metallica has canceled its upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, saying that lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield has been admitted into an addiction treatment program.

DISNEY-SONY-SPIDERMAN Spider-Man to keep swinging in Marvel's movie universe

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Spider-Man, the popular web-slinging superhero currently played by actor Tom Holland, will headline a new movie in 2021 and appear in a future Marvel Studios film under a deal announced Friday by Sony Corp (6758.T) and Walt Disney Co (DIS.N). SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-MCLAREN McLaren to return to Mercedes engines from 2021

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - McLaren will be reunited with Mercedes engines from the 2021 season as the former champions go back to using the German manufacturer's power units in their bid to return to the top. RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-JPN-IRL

Hosts Japan stun Ireland 19-12 in huge World Cup upset FUKUROI CITY, Japan (Reuters) - Hosts Japan stunned Ireland 19-12 in an extraordinary upset on Saturday to win their second match of the Rugby World Cup and give themselves a strong chance of reaching the knockout stages for the first time.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/RALLY (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong protesters plan rally on the fifth anniversary of Umbrella Movement

Thousands of protesters rally at Tamar Park in central Hong Kong to mark the fifth anniversary of the Umbrella Movement, that paralyzed parts of the financial hub for 79 days in late 2014. 28 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-PELOSI Days after impeachment move, U.S. House speaker Pelosi speaks at Texas conference

Days after launching an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump's dealings with the president of the Ukraine, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks to the Texas Tribune festival. 28 Sep 20:15 ET / 00:15 GMT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong protesters plan rally in bustling shopping and tourist district

Hong Kong demonstrators plan to rally in the shopping district of Causeway Bay, two days ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. 29 Sep

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-CANCER/ESMO

European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference The European Society for Medical Oncology, ESMO, holds it annual conference at which companies from around the world present some of their most important data on new cancer treatments.

29 Sep DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

BOLIVIA-WILDFIRES/CARAVAN Indigenous Bolivians march across fire-ravaged region

A caravan of indigenous Bolivians march across the country's tropical lowlands to draw attention to still-raging wildfires and demand the repeal of laws that expanded slash-and-burn practices in forested areas. Made up some 200 protesters and growing, the caravan aims to reach the capital of Bolivia's booming agricultural industry, Santa Cruz, in coming weeks, building pressure on President Evo Morales as he campaigns for a fourth term.

29 Sep BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CHINA-AIRPORT/ (TV) EVENT CANCELLED Beijing International Daixing airport begins operation

The Beijing International Daixing airport begins operation. It will be the world's largest single-terminal airport. 29 Sep

