China says China-US "decoupling" would harm both sides

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 30-09-2019 12:52 IST
China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that any "decoupling" of China and the United States would harm both sides and cause instability in international markets after sources said U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

COUNTRY : China
