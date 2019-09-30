International Development News
PTI Mogadishu
Updated: 30-09-2019 16:27 IST
Al-Shabaab attacks US base, EU convoy in Somalia: witnesses, security officer

Mogadishu, Sep 30 (AFP) The Al-Shabaab militant group struck a United States airbase in Somalia and a convoy of European Union military advisers in separate attacks on Monday, a security officer and witnesses told AFP.

"Two heavy explosions occurred, the first one bigger than the other. There was also a heavy exchange of gunfire after the blasts but we don't know about the details," Mohamed Adan, a Somali elder close to the scene of the attack on the US base at Baledogle, told AFP by phone.

Omar Abikar, a Somali security officer, confirmed the second, separate attack in the capital Mogadishu on Monday morning against a convoy carrying EU advisers, adding "there are casualties". (AFP) RUP

COUNTRY : Somalia
