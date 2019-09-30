People News Roundup: Britain's Prince Harry swaps gifts with Malawi's president

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's Prince Harry swaps gifts with Malawi's president

Britain's Prince Harry exchanged gifts with Malawi's president during his first official visit to the country on Sunday, where he also visited a college and was joined by his wife Meghan via video call. The Duke of Sussex had left the duchess and their four-month-old son Archie in Cape Town, where on Saturday Meghan met with a group of female activists, to visit Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

