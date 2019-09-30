International Development News
Islamic State claims it killed 18 soldiers in northeast Nigeria

Reuters Abuja
Updated: 30-09-2019 19:25 IST
Image Credit: Flickr / Kurdishstruggle

Islamic State said it killed 18 Nigerian soldiers on Sunday in the northeastern state of Borno, according to its Amaq news agency. The group said it attacked a military barracks in the town of Gubio, killed the soldiers and took vehicles and weapons before fleeing.

Sources told Reuters that an attack on the area began around 4:30 pm local time and lasted until 9 pm. The number of deaths could not be immediately confirmed.

COUNTRY : Nigeria
