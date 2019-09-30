Islamic State claims it killed 18 soldiers in northeast Nigeria

Islamic State said it killed 18 Nigerian soldiers on Sunday in the northeastern state of Borno, according to its Amaq news agency. The group said it attacked a military barracks in the town of Gubio, killed the soldiers and took vehicles and weapons before fleeing.

Sources told Reuters that an attack on the area began around 4:30 pm local time and lasted until 9 pm. The number of deaths could not be immediately confirmed.

