Indian among 8 killed in horrific Dubai road accident

An Indian national, six Nepalese and a Pakistani were among eight people killed on the spot in a horrific traffic accident involving a mini bus and a truck in Dubai on Monday morning, according to media reports. Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of Dubai Police Traffic Department, said they received a report of an accident between a mini bus and a truck on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed road before Mirdif City Centre towards Sharjah.

"The mini bus crashed into the back of a halted truck on the right road shoulder. The mini bus was trapped under the truck. Eight were killed, two seriously injured and two others sustained moderate injuries. All were transferred to Rashid Hospital," Gulf News quoted Brig Al Mazroui as saying. The mini bus was carrying 13 passengers and the driver, which caused major fatalities, he said.

According to Khalifa Bin Drai, executive director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), the accident happened during the early hours of Monday at 4.54 am. The bodies of eight people have been shifted to the mortuary, social worker Nasir Vatanapally told the paper at the Rashid Hospital.

The eight dead included six Nepalese, one Indian and one Pakistani. Barring one of the injured who is from Bangladesh, the remaining five are from India, the report said. The victims were not identified. The driver and seven passengers were killed in the traffic accident, while four others sustained serious injuries and two others suffered moderate injuries.

According to Dubai Police, mini buses caused 34 traffic accidents in the first eight months of 2019, which left one dead and 48 others injured, compared to same period last year, when 35 accidents happened, including 12 deaths and 87 injuries. On June 6, a Muscat-to-Dubai bus struck an overhead height barrier in Dubai, killing 17 people, including 12 Indians, two Pakistanis, an Irish, Omani and Filipina.

