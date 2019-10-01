PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headline

- Johnson to 'know by weekend' whether he has chance of Brexit deal https://on.ft.com/2o4okX3 - Lloyd's of London aims to double size over next decade https://on.ft.com/2mmiIqK

- Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver takes £5.2m payout as UK chain folds https://on.ft.com/2n0YYcO Overview

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will present his bid on Wednesday to secure a Brexit deal, with allies admitting they could know "by the weekend" whether the European Union will engage with a detailed plan to resolve the issue on Irish border. - Lloyd's of London said on Monday its plan includes cost cuts and increased automation that could help it double its size over the next decade.

- British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver received a 5.2 million pounds ($6.39 million) dividend payout after his UK restaurant business went into administration. ($1 = 0.8137 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

