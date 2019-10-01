REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/

China flexes military muscle to mark 70 years of Communist rule China celebrated its growing power and confidence with a massive display of military hardware and goose-stepping troops in Beijing on Tuesday, overseen by President Xi Jinping who pledged peaceful development on the 70th birthday of Communist China.

SOUTHKOREA-ANNIVERSARY/MILITARY S.Korean fighter jet patrols over islands disputed by Japan

A South Korean fighter jet conducted a patrol flight on Tuesday over islands at the centre of a bitter dispute with Japan, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said at an event marking the founding of the South Korean military. U.S.

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-CONGRESS Democrats subpoena Trump lawyer Giuliani in impeachment probe

U.S. House of Representatives Democrats investigating whether to impeach President Donald Trump on Monday issued a subpoena to his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, seeking documents related to dealings with Ukraine by Oct. 15. TEXAS-CRIME/AMBER GUYGER

Jury considers murder charge against ex-Dallas police officer who killed neighbor A jury began deliberations on Monday in the murder trial of an ex-Dallas police officer who shot and killed an unarmed neighbor after mistaking his apartment for her own, and prosecutors closed their case by calling her actions "unreasonable."

BUSINESS USA-TRADE/CHINA-LIMITS

On U.S. delisting threat, China says 'decoupling' would harm both sides China warned on Monday of instability in international markets from any "decoupling" of China and the United States, after sources said the Trump administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

WEWORK-IPO/ WeWork throws in the towel on its ill-fated IPO

WeWork's parent The We Company on Monday filed to withdraw its initial public offering, a week after the SoftBank-backed office-sharing startup ousted founder Adam Neumann as its chief executive officer. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JESSYE NORMAN/ U.S. opera singer Jessye Norman dies at 74

American opera singer Jessye Norman died on Tuesday at the age of 74, her family said, after suffering complications from a 2015 injury. PEOPLE-JUSTIN BIEBER/

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin marry for second time Justin Bieber and his childhood sweetheart Hailey Baldwin tied the knot for a second time on Monday at a ceremony for family and friends at a hotel resort in South Carolina.

SPORTS RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-CAN/PREVIEW

All Blacks respect Canada but want to tick boxes and move forward While the All Blacks are expected to run up a big score against Canada in their World Cup Pool B clash in Oita on Wednesday, Steve Hansen and his coaching staff just want to make sure they are moving forward with their game.

ATHLETICS-DOPING/ Salazar receives four-year ban for doping scandal

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency on Monday said it had banned American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the world’s top distance runners including British Olympian track champion Mo Farah, for four years for doping violations. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans participates in GIC Frankfurt summit Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on "Monetary Policy Issues in a U.S. Context" before the Global Interdependence Center "Central Banking Series: Frankfurt," in Frankfurt, Germany.

1 Oct 04:15 ET / 08:15 GMT TRADE-WTO/

WTO to update forecast for growth of world trade Geneva-based trade body to give an update of its forecast for growth of world trade, having previously seen global trade tensions and Brexit as downside risks

1 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT EU-TRADE/ (TV)

EU ministers meet to discuss trade issues EU ministers meet to discuss trade issues over an "informal lunch", topics likely to include EU-U.S. trade relations and the World Trade Organization

1 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-FED/CLARIDA

Fed's Clarida makes brief introductory remarks at Washington event Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida makes brief introductory remarks at the Conference on Nontraditional Data, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing in Macroeconomics.

1 Oct 08:50 ET / 12:50 GMT USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard gives welcome remarks at banking conference Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard gives welcome remarks before the Seventh Annual Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, in St. Louis, Mo. 1 Oct 09:15 ET / 13:15 GMT

EXXON MOBIL-OUTLOOK/ Exxon regulatory filing offers preview of key factors affecting 3Q earnings

Exxon Mobil releases a view of how its business units performed in the quarter ended September 30 compared to the prior period, offering a peek at average oil and gas pricing, chemical margins and refining disruptions that affect earnings. 1 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/BOWMAN Federal Reserve Board Governor Bowman speaks at banking conference

Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Research Into Community Banking" before the Seventh Annual Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, in St. Louis, Mo. 1 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday 1 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/FAMILY (TV)

Beijing family watches China's national day parade A Beijing family watches the National Day parade in Beijing marking 70 years of Communist Party rule.

1 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT FRANCE-EU/

France's Macron delivers speech at Council of Europe French President Emmanuel Macron will give a speech at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg

1 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT ZIMBABWE-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa to open new session of parliament President Emmerson Mnangagwa opens a new parliament session and is expected to outline the government's legislative agenda, which could include amending security and media laws to help improve ties with the West. The main opposition party has boycotted Mnangagwa's previous speeches because of a dispute over last year's election, which it says was rigged.

1 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT TURKEY-POLITICS/

Turkey's Erdogan attends opening of parliament Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the opening of parliament for the new legislative year. He will also attend a reception to mark parliament's opening (1600 GMT).

1 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela opposition leader presides over National Assembly session. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, presides over National Assembly session in Caracas

1 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT USA-CONGRESSMAN/INSIDERTRADING (PIX)

New York congressman to plead guilty in insider trading case Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican U.S. congressman from New York, is expected to plead guilty Tuesday in a case charging him with taking part in an insider trading scheme involving an Australian biotechnology company.

1 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT USA-CONGRESSMAN/INSIDERTRADING (TV)

New York Rep. Chris Collins to appear in court for guilty plea hearing Rep. Chris Collins, a Republican U.S. congressman from New York, is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday in a case charging him with taking part in an insider trading scheme involving an Australian biotechnology company. The case is before U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan.

1 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Brazil Senate votes on pension reform bill The Brazilian Senate is expected to approve handily the fiscally crucial pension reform bill in the first of two votes required for a constitutional amendment.

1 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/MALAWI (PIX) (TV) Prince Harry visits Mauwa Health Centre in Malawi

Prince Harry to visit a health center, pharmacy and youth reproductive health outreach program in Malawi. He will then depart for South Africa to rejoin his wife Meghan and son Archie. 1 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

FASHION-PARIS/CHANEL (PIX) Chanel show in Paris ready-to-wear fashion week

Chanel presents its latest ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2020 at Paris Fashion Week. 1 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

CALIFORNIA-CANNABIS CAFE/ (PIX) (TV) America's first cannabis cafe opens in Hollywood

America's first official weed cafe opens for business in West Hollywood. Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Cafe will offer farm-to-table dining and smoking of cannabis at the table. 1 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

FASHION-PARIS/LOUIS VUITTON (PIX) (TV) Louis Vuitton show in Paris ready-to-wear fashion week

Louis Vuitton presents its latest ready-to-wear collection for Spring/Summer 2020 at Paris Fashion Week. 1 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE USA-COURT/JUSTICES

Possibility of Supreme Court vacancy casts shadow as election approaches The Supreme Court will be deciding major cases in its new term, but throughout that period, the question of whether President Donald Trump will have a chance to make a third appointment to the court before the 2020 election – spurred by 86-year-old liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s recent health scares – lingers in the background.

1 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT RELIGION

POPE-VIGIL/ (PIX) (TV) Pope Francis holds a prayer vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica to launch Missionary Month

Pope Francis holds a prayer vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica to launch the “Extraordinary Missionary Month” 1 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-VAPING/MARIJUANA

Massachussetts medical marijuana users adjust to vaping ban After Massachusetts banned vaping for four months last week amid a surge in mysterious deadly lung injuries, some medical marijuana users are trying new ways of ingesting the drug.

1 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

