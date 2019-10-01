One dead, 10 injured in attack at Finnish vocational college: police

Helsinki, Oct 1 (AFP) One person died and 10 people were injured in a "violent incident" at a vocational college in the eastern Finnish town of Kuopio, with the suspected attacker among the injured, police said on Tuesday.

"Officers used firearms during the situation. Police have detained one perpetrator. The injured have been evacuated," East Finland police said in a statement, while media reports said the assailant was armed with a sword. (AFP) ZH

