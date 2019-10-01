International Development News
Development News Edition
One dead, 10 injured in attack at Finnish vocational college: police

PTI Helsinki
Updated: 01-10-2019 17:22 IST
Helsinki, Oct 1 (AFP) One person died and 10 people were injured in a "violent incident" at a vocational college in the eastern Finnish town of Kuopio, with the suspected attacker among the injured, police said on Tuesday.

"Officers used firearms during the situation. Police have detained one perpetrator. The injured have been evacuated," East Finland police said in a statement, while media reports said the assailant was armed with a sword. (AFP) ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Finland
