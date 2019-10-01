UPDATE 1-Egypt says restored food subsidies to nearly 2 million after Sisi tweets

Egypt said on Tuesday it had returned nearly 2 million people to its food subsidy program since February, two days after tweets by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in which he said he was personally following the politically-sensitive matter.

Sisi had said in a tweet on Sunday that he understood the negative impact of subsidy cuts for some citizens and urged them not to worry. A total of 1.8 million Egyptians, previously removed from the food staples system - which includes rice and pasta - have been returned as of Sept. 30 in response to directions from the president, a statement by the supply ministry said.

Sisi's tweets came after a tense weekend in Egypt in which police mounted a huge show of force in Cairo and other cities after calls to demonstrate against his rule. "As part of my follow up of all procedures related to aiding people with lower income, I understand the stance of the citizens who have been negatively affected by the filteration of the subsidy cards and being removed from them," Sisi said.

The supply ministry has since February been sifting through the bloated food subsidy system to weed out people whose income was believed to be too high to warrant access to cheap rice, pasta, and other items. Some people were removed for having a new car, paying high school fees for their children or having high utility bills.

Small but rare protests broke out in central Cairo and other cities on Sept. 20 sparked by calls for demonstrations against alleged graft and waste by the president and the powerful military, accusations Sisi denies. Egypt's subsidy program provides subsidized goods to more than 60 million out of Egypt's population of nearly 100 million.

Changes to food support are highly sensitive in Egypt, where a decision to cut bread subsidies led to deadly riots across the country in 1977. The ministry has said that the latest effort to reform the 86 billion Egyptian pounds a year food subsidy program does not touch bread, the country's most important staple.

Egypt in 2016 agreed a three-year IMF program, which will be completed in November, that unlocked badly needed funds that were tied to strict economic reforms. The lender stressed that food subsidies should be targeted towards the less well off.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE-Egypt and Ethiopia at odds as talks over Blue Nile dam resume

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)