No-deal Brexit seen as the most plausible scenario-French Minister

The scenario of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal is the most plausible outcome, France's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"Today, the hypothesis of an exit without agreement is the most plausible one, but the British have to say how they see the future," Jean-Yves Le Drian said at the French parliament.

