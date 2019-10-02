International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

J&J settles with Ohio counties ahead of opioid trial

Reuters Ohio
Updated: 02-10-2019 05:44 IST
J&J settles with Ohio counties ahead of opioid trial

Image Credit: Flickr

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it settled with two Ohio counties, ahead of an opioid trial scheduled to begin on Oct. 21.

The company will make a combined $10 million settlement payment to the counties of Cuyahoga and Summi, it said in a statement, adding that the settlement removes it from the federal trial.

J&J will also reimburse $5 million of the counties' legal and other expenses incurred in preparation for the trial, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019