Kremlin says it approves of move by Kyiv to back peace plan - RIA

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it approved of a move by Kyiv to sign a peace plan with pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's east that it had previously rejected, RIA news agency reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that a plan is known as the Steinmeier formula to provide special status for the Donbas region and hold elections there should be written into Ukrainian law.

Following the move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he expected date to be set soon for Normandy four talks on Ukraine between France, German, Ukraine and Russia, the TASS news agency reported.

