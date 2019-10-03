International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

N.Korea says successfully tested new submarine-launched ballistic missile -KCNA

Reuters Pyongyang
Updated: 03-10-2019 03:02 IST
N.Korea says successfully tested new submarine-launched ballistic missile -KCNA

Image Credit: Pexels

North Korea successfully tested a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) Wednesday morning, state news agency KCNA said on Thursday.

North Korean leader "Kim Jong Un sent warm congratulations" to those who had carried out the successful test-firing of the new type of SLBM, called Pukguksong-3, KCNA said, indicating that Kim was not at the site.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-N.Korea says lack of progress casts doubt on prospects for future summit with U.S. -KCNA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : KCNA Kim Jong Un North Korea site
COUNTRY : North Korea
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019