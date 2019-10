Paris, Oct 3 (AFP) A man employed at police headquarters in central Paris stabbed four officers to death Thursday before being shot dead by police, sources told AFP.

Investigators suspect a workplace row sparked the deadliest attack on police in France in years. The attacker worked at the police building in an administrative capacity. (AFP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)