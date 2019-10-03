France demands Iran release dual-national Fariba Adelkhah

France's foreign ministry on Thursday demanded Iran release French-Iranian dual national Fariba Adelkhah.

"It is vital and urgent for the Iranian authorities to be transparent in this case as well as for all cases of foreign nationals arrested in Iran", French Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily online briefing.

Also Read: France wants facts before commenting on Saudi attack - foreign ministry

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)