France demands Iran release dual-national Fariba Adelkhah

Reuters Paris
Updated: 03-10-2019 20:43 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

France's foreign ministry on Thursday demanded Iran release French-Iranian dual national Fariba Adelkhah.

"It is vital and urgent for the Iranian authorities to be transparent in this case as well as for all cases of foreign nationals arrested in Iran", French Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in a daily online briefing.

COUNTRY : France
