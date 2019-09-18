International Development News
France wants facts before commenting on Saudi attack - foreign ministry

Reuters Paris
Updated: 18-09-2019 16:35 IST
France will not rush into commenting on who was behind an attack on Saudi oil installations, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Asked in an online briefing whether Paris considered the Saudi and US analysis that Iran was behind the attack to be credible, the spokeswoman responded: "We share the desire to carefully establish the facts before making any reaction."

Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said Paris would send experts to Saudi Arabia to help with investigations into the attack.

