Kremlin says favours all-for-all prisoner swap with Ukraine

Russia continues work on arranging a fresh prisoner swap with Ukraine and favours an all-for-all exchange, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, after the government in Kiev said a large-scale swap could happen as early as next week.

Peskov also said work was under way to set the date for a "Normandy Four" summit on Ukraine following a breakthrough in peace talks this week, but no specific timeframe has been agreed so far.

