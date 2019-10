BRIEF-Microsoft Says Threat Group Targeted Accounts Related To A U.S. Presidential Campaign

Microsoft Corp: * MICROSOFT SAYS HAS RECENTLY SEEN SIGNIFICANT CYBER ACTIVITY BY A THREAT GROUP THEY CALL PHOSPHOROUS, WHICH THEY BELIEVE ORIGINATES FROM IRAN

* MICROSOFT SAYS TARGETED ACCOUNTS ARE ASSOCIATED WITH A U.S. PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN, CURRENT AND FORMER U.S. GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS * MICROSOFT SAYS TARGETED ACCOUNTS ARE ALSO ASSOCIATED WITH JOURNALISTS COVERING GLOBAL POLITICS AND PROMINENT IRANIANS LIVING OUTSIDE IRAN

* MICROSOFT SAYS BELIEVES THE CYBER ACTIVITY BY THREAT GROUP IS LINKED TO THE IRANIAN GOVERNMENT * MICROSOFT - BETWEEN AUG & SEPT, OBSERVED PHOSPHOROUS MAKING OVER 2,700 ATTEMPTS TO IDENTIFY CONSUMER EMAIL ACCOUNTS BELONGING TO SOME CUSTOMERS

* MICROSOFT SAYS FOUR ACCOUNTS WERE COMPROMISED AS A RESULT OF ATTEMPTS BY PHOSPHOROUS * MICROSOFT SAYS PHOSPHOROUS GROUP USED INFORMATION GATHERED FROM RESEARCHING TARGETS, OTHER MEANS TO GAME PASSWORD RESET AND ACCOUNT RECOVERY FEATURES

* MICROSOFT SAYS ATTACKS BEING DISCLOSED ON FRIDAY WERE NOT TECHNICALLY SOPHISTICATED * MICROSOFT - THE FOUR ACCOUNTS COMPROMISED BY PHOSPHOROUS WERE NOT ASSOCIATED WITH U.S. PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN OR CURRENT, FORMER U.S. GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS

* MICROSOFT - BETWEEN AUG & SEPT, PHOSPHOROUS GROUP ATTACKED 241 OF ACCOUNTS OF CONSUMER EMAIL ACCOUNTS BELONGING TO SPECIFIC MICROSOFT CUSTOMERS * MICROSOFT SAYS PHOSPHOROUS ATTEMPTED TO USE SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF PERSONAL INFORMATION TO IDENTIFY ACCOUNTS BELONGING TO INTENDED TARGETS

* MICROSOFT SAYS IN A FEW CASES, PHOSPHOROUS ATTEMPTED TO USE SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF PERSONAL INFORMATION TO ATTEMPT ATTACKS * MICROSOFT - PHOSPHOROUS GROUP IN SOME INSTANCES, GATHERED PHONE NUMBERS BELONGING TO TARGETS AND USED THEM TO ASSIST IN AUTHENTICATING PASSWORD RESETS Source text: http://bit.ly/2pEgww2 Further company coverage:

