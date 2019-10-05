International Development News
Ecuador transport unions suspend protests against cuts to fuel-subsidy

Reuters Quito
Updated: 05-10-2019 05:39 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ecuadorean transport unions agreed on Friday to suspend protests against President Lenin Moreno's scrapping of fuel-subsidies, a union spokesman said, after two days of unrest that halted transport nation-wide and resulted in almost 370 arrests. "At this time, we announce an end to the halt of services," said Abel Gomez, a leader of a group representing 11 transport unions.

Indigenous groups and other social movements said earlier they would continue protesting.

