International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Hong Kong suspends trains, appeals to public after rioting

PTI Hong Kong
Updated: 05-10-2019 09:05 IST
Hong Kong suspends trains, appeals to public after rioting

Image Credit: Pixabay

All subway and trains services are closed in Hong Kong after another night of rampaging violence that a new ban on face masks failed to quell. After widespread overnight arson attacks, looting, fighting with police and beatings, the government on Saturday called on the public to swing behind it in condemning the increasingly violent protests.

John Lee, the government's security secretary, says by not condemning violence, people are stoking it. The MTR transport network, a frequent target of rioters, says all its services are suspended, including the rail line to Hong Kong international airport. (AP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019