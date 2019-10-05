Hong Kong suspends trains, appeals to public after rioting

All subway and trains services are closed in Hong Kong after another night of rampaging violence that a new ban on face masks failed to quell. After widespread overnight arson attacks, looting, fighting with police and beatings, the government on Saturday called on the public to swing behind it in condemning the increasingly violent protests.

John Lee, the government's security secretary, says by not condemning violence, people are stoking it. The MTR transport network, a frequent target of rioters, says all its services are suspended, including the rail line to Hong Kong international airport. (AP)

