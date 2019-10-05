International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Eight killed, 18 wounded in Rwanda attack

PTI Kigali
Updated: 05-10-2019 20:23 IST
Eight killed, 18 wounded in Rwanda attack

Kigali (Rwanda), Oct 5 (AFP) Unidentified gunmen killed eight people and injured 18 during an overnight attack in northern Rwanda near the border with DR Congo, police said Saturday. The attack took place in Musanze district which attracts tourists because of its Volcanoes National Park and its mountain gorillas, they said.

The area has repeatedly been targeted by Rwandan rebels operating from the Democratic Republic of Congo. (AFP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Rwanda
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019