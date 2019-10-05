Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN7 UN-INDIA-TERROR India calls for increased cooperation between UN, FATF to deal with terror groups

United Nations: India has called for increased cooperation between the UN and organisations such as the Financial Action Task Force to deal with the nexus of terrorist groups and transnational organised criminal networks that helps raise funds for terror financing and recruiting and other illicit activities across borders. By Yoshita Singh

FGN13 PAK-KASHMIR Pak PM warns PoK residents against crossing LoC

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday asked the residents of PoK not to cross the Line of Control to extend humanitarian aid to the Kashmiri people after India removed the special status of the state two months back.

FGN8 PAK-LODHI Pak says Maleeha Lodhi not sacked; replaced as she completed tenure

Islamabad: Pakistan has said Maleeha Lodhi was not sacked and was replaced with Munir Akram after the completion of her tenure as the country's permanent representative to the UN, according to a media report.

FGN15 US-NKOREA-LD TALKS N Korean, US officials at nuclear talks after latest missile test

Stockholm: North Korean and US officials on Saturday gathered for new nuclear talks in Stockholm after months of deadlock and Pyongyang's defiant test of a sea-launched ballistic missile this week.(AFP)

FGN14 PAK-TALIBAN-LD KHALILZAD Taliban meet US peace envoy for first time since 'dead' deal

Kabul: The Taliban met US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in the Pakistan capital for the first time since President Donald Trump declared a seemingly imminent peace deal to end Afghanistan's 18-year war 'dead' a month ago, a Taliban official said early Saturday.(AP)

FGN18 POMPEO-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT Pompeo blasts 'harassment' by Congress over impeachment probe

Athens: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday accused members of Congress of harassing his department to obtain documents linked to an impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump. (AFP) RUP

