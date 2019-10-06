KPK govt in Pak proposes bill to create endowment fund for terror-hit minorities

Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has prepared a legal draft to create Rs 200 million endowment fund for minorities and their families affected by terrorism in the province. The bill prepared by the provincial Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department would soon be tabled in the provincial legislature under which the terrorism-hit minorities would be provided financial support from the endowment fund.

An assessment committee led by Secretary Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department would ensure a fair distribution of funds to the affected members of the minorities. All four members of the minorities of the KPK Assembly would be members of the committee. According to the draft bill, the committee would review applications of the affected minorities.

The sources in the Auqaf department said the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa law department has approved the draft bill. However, the affectees of 2013 All Saint Church blast in Peshawar City in which over 100 people were killed and over 150 injured have rejected the proposed draft bill, saying they have the sole right over the Rs 200 million endowment fund, so the inclusion of other minority community members in it is unjust and unfair.

They said the country's Christian community would strongly oppose it if their demand was not accepted by the government.

