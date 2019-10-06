REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Working-level nuclear talks in Sweden between officials from Pyongyang and Washington have broken off, North Korea's top negotiator said late on Saturday, dashing prospects for an end to months of stalemate.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Thousands defy anti-mask law and march in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of protesters marched through central Hong Kong on Sunday wearing face masks in defiance of colonial-era emergency powers which threaten them with a year in prison for hiding their faces. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ Et tu, Mitt? Trump blasts Republican senator as impeachment battle heats up

WASHINGTON/ATHENS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday opened a new front in the impeachment battle that threatens his administration, blasting a prominent member of his party for criticizing his push to get foreign nations to probe a leading Democratic rival. NEW-YORK-CRIME/

Man accused in fatal beatings of four homeless people in New York's Chinatown NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of using a metal pipe to beat four fellow homeless people to death in the city's Chinatown district on Saturday, authorities said.

BUSINESS USA-AUTOS-LABOR/

Main issues in UAW-GM labor talks narrow to wages, pensions: source DETROIT (Reuters) - As the U.S. strike by the United Auto Workers union against General Motors Co (GM.N) nears three weeks, the main remaining issues in the negotiations have narrowed to wages and pensions, a person familiar with the talks said on Saturday.

WTO-AIRCRAFT-HOARDING/ U.S. importers stockpile Parmigiano, Provolone as tariffs on EU cheeses loom

WASHINGTON/WEST CALDWELL, New Jersey (Reuters) - Ambriola Co Inc's mammoth warehouse in West Caldwell, New Jersey, is crammed full of boxes and wheels of harder cheeses such as Parmigiano Reggiano, Pecorino Romano and Grana Padano - and more is coming, lots more. ENTERTAINMENT

MONTYPYTHON-ANNIVERSARY/ Monty Python fans, handkerchiefs on heads, gather to mark anniversary

LONDON (Reuters) - Monty Python fans, sporting knotted handkerchiefs on their heads, rolled up trousers and Wellington boots, gathered in London on Saturday for a suitably silly celebration of the 50th anniversary of the comedy troupe. PEOPLE-SNOOP-DOGG/

University of Kansas sorry for Snoop Dogg show with stripper poles (Reuters) - The University of Kansas has apologized for a performance by rapper Snoop Dogg that featured drug references and dancers on stripper poles, saying the show fell short of creating a "family atmosphere."

SPORTS TENNIS-TOKYO/

Djokovic downs Millman to win his first Japan Open title (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic won his first Japan Open title and the 76th of his career with a dominant 6-3 6-2 win over Australian John Millman in the final in Tokyo on Sunday.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/ NHL roundup: Habs beat Leafs on wild rally

Paul Byron scored the only goal in a shootout, and the visiting Montreal Canadiens came back from three goals down to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 6-5, on Saturday night. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/GEORGE

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President George speaks at NABE conference Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on "A View From the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City" before the National Association for Business Economics 61st Annual Meeting, in Denver, Colo.

6 Oct 18:45 ET / 22:45 GMT EUROPE-OILSEEDS/CONSULTANCY

Strategie Grains monthly EU oilseed crop estimates Like other crop analysts, Strategie Grains has in recent months its estimate of this year's EU rapeseed harvest to a 13-year low. French firm also expected to give first assessment of sowing for next year's harvest.

7 Oct GREECE-BUDGET/

Greece submits to parliament its 2020 draft budget Greece expected to unveil its draft budget for 2020

7 Oct LEBANON-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon's PM, cenbank head at the UAE-Lebanon Investment Forum Abu Dhabi hosts the second Lebanon-UAE Investment Forum where Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri and Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and UAE Economy Minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri will speak. It comes as Lebanon seeks to attract investment in an upcoming Eurobond issue, possibly from Gulf states, and in its struggling economy.

7 Oct MEXICO-ECONOMY/

Mexico's finance minister, central bank chief at Forbes forum Mexico's Finance Minister, the head of Bank of Mexico, and the President of Panama are scheduled to speak at a Forbes forum in Mexico City.

7 Oct USA-TRADE/USMCA-MEXICO

U.S. Democratic delegation comes to Mexico as USMCA eyed House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal leads a two-day, Congressional Delegation to Mexico. The trip comes as the House Democratic Working Group on NAFTA 2.0 continues to engage in productive discussions with the U.S. Trade Representative regarding important improvements to the agreement. While in Mexico, members will meet with representatives from the Mexican Government as well as local workers.

7 Oct EUROPE-GRAINS/SOWING

Return of rain boosts EU winter crop sowing prospects Showers in the past week in western Europe have improved prospects for wheat and barley sowing that is getting underway and could also salvage some earlier-sown rapeseed in drought-affected regions.

7 Oct LOUISDREYFUS-RESULTS/

Agricultural commodity trader Louis Dreyfus reports first-half results Privately held Louis Dreyfus is one of the world's largest merchants of farm commodities. Focus will be on performance of company during U.S.-China trade war, impact of recent restructuring and indications on financing after the group said it was considering selling stakes to industry partners following the exit of minority family shareholders.

7 Oct COLOMBIA-MARIJUANA/ (PIX) (TV)

Facing stiff competition, will Colombia's marijuana industry go up in smoke? As regulatory delays dampen initial investor excitement for Colombia's burgeoning marijuana industry, the businesses that bet on bud may be left in the lurch. We've spoken to business people and the country's cannabis industry guild to ask what can be done to salvage billions in potential ganga exports.

7 Oct POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/1MDB Malaysian anti-corruption commission holds news conference on 1MDB scandal

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission will hold a news conference on the latest developments in the multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Malaysian and U.S. investigators say about $4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014. 7 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) Brexit talks resume between the EU and Britain

Brexit talks resume between the EU and Britain 7 Oct

USA-IMMIGRATION/OIL (PIX) 'Broken system' starves U.S. oil boom of immigrant workers

New Mexico and Texas are experiencing the biggest oil boom in U.S. history but local employers like Johnny Vega say they have well equipment standing idle as a broken immigration system starves them of badly needed workers. 7 Oct

CUBA-SANCTIONS/INVESTMENT (PIX) Sanctions make western business in Cuba ever more problematic

An unprecedented level of U.S. sanctions on Cuba is prompting more international banks to drop transactions involving the island, would-be investors to put their plans on hold and existing investors to consider restructuring their companies. 7 Oct

CLIMATE-CHANGE/BRITAIN-PROTESTS (PIX) (TV) Extinction Rebellion launches new wave of disruption in central London

Climate activist group Extinction Rebellion aims to shut down London in a new wave of civil disobedience in its campaign to force Britain to adopt more ambitions targets to curb emissions and protect biodiversity. The group occupied four iconic cites in London for 11 days in April, forcing parliament to declare a symbolic "climate emergency." 7 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/SASSOLI EU parliament head David Sassoli in Paris for talks with

French President Emmanuel Macron before crunchtime Brexit summit The head of the EU parliament, David Sassoli, travels to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron before a make-or-break Brexit summit of all EU leaders on Oct.17-18.

7 Oct BRITAIN-EU/ (EXPLAINER) (GRAPHIC)

Understanding Brexit: Events that led the UK to a Brexit impasse A visual guide using illustrations and graphics that looks at the steps that led Britain from David Cameron's 2015 general election to the current parliamentary impasse.

7 Oct BRITAIN-BARCLAYS/QATAR (PIX)

Former top Barclays bankers face fraud trial over 2008 Qatar rescue Three former Barclays executives face a London jury in a high profile criminal trial over how they secured billions of pounds from Qatari investors and averted a state bailout during the global financial crisis in 2008. Roger Jenkins, a former rainmaker and chairman of investment banking in the Middle East, ex wealth division boss Tom Kalaris and Richard Boath, who headed the corporate finance business, are charged with fraud offences in a trial scheduled to last up to five months.

7 Oct POLAND-ELECTION/WELFARE (PIX) (TV)

In rural Poland, social spending pays off at the ballot box Mother of three, Maria Kolsut sees her vote in the Polish national election on Oct. 13 as a compromise. In return for a sense of financial security, she will be supporting a government she thinks threatens the independence of courts.

7 Oct SERBIA-TURKEY/ERDOGAN (TV)

Turkey's President Erdogan visits Serbia Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Serbia.

7 Oct CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

UKRAINE-CRISIS/WITHDRAWAL (TV) Troop withdrawal due to begin in Ukraine's rebel-held east Ukrainian and rebel armies expected to start the withdrawal of troops from the village of Petrivske and the town of Zolote in Ukraine's breakaway Donbass region.

7 Oct DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-MEASLES/ U.S. provides update on its worst measles outbreak in a quarter century

U.S. health officials provide updated figures on the nation's largest measles outbreak in a quarter century. 7 Oct

