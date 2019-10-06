UPDATE 1-UAE telecom du sees no evidence of ‘security holes’ in Huawei's 5G technology-CTO

United Arab Emirates (UAE) telecoms company du saw no evidence of security concerns about Huawei's 5G technology, the company's chief technological officer Saleem Albalooshi told Reuters on Sunday.

"Huawei is our partner in rolling out our 5G network... From a security perspective.. we have our own labs in the UAE and we visit their labs... we have not seen any evidence that there are security holes specifically in 5G," Albalooshi said. Washington has been warning allies against using the Chinese company's equipment, which it says presents a security risk.

Huawei has repeatedly denied the U.S. allegations, which were raised earlier this month during a visit by Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, all of which use Huawei equipment. When asked about the U.S. threat that it will stop intelligence-sharing with nations that use Huawei equipment, Alabooshi said it is a concern.

"Of course, this is definitely a concern.. but such a thing is the government's decision. We follow our government's roads and we are governed by the regulator," he said.

Also Read: Tata Projects Wins 'Infrastructure Company of the Year' Award at 9th Construction Week India Awards

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)