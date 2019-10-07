International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

U.S. forces will not defend Kurdish forces in Syria - U.S. official

Reuters
Updated: 07-10-2019 13:03 IST
U.S. forces will not defend Kurdish forces in Syria - U.S. official

The United States informed the commander of the Kurdish-led SDF forces in Syria on Monday morning that U.S. forces will not defend them from Turkish attacks anywhere, a U.S. official told Reuters ahead of an expected Turkish offensive.

The official said U.S. forces had evacuated two observation posts at Tel Abyad and Ras al Ain in northeast Syria, along the Turkish border. The other U.S. forces in the region were still in position for now, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019