Turkey set to wait for U.S. Syria withdrawal before offensive- official

Reuters
Updated: 07-10-2019 15:26 IST
Turkey is highly likely to wait until U.S. soldiers have withdrawn from the area where Ankara plans to carry out a military operation in northern Syria before launching an offensive, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Monday.

He said the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the planned area of operations could take one week and that Ankara was highly likely to wait for this in order to avoid "any accident".

