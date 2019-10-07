International Development News
Anumula Gitesh Sarma appointed India's High Commissioner to Australia

Diplomat Anumula Gitesh Sarma was appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 07-10-2019 18:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Diplomat Anumula Gitesh Sarma was appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. Sarma is a 1986 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said.

Sarma, who has previously served as the Indian envoy to Uzbekistan and Fiji, will replace AM Gondane as the High commissioner to Australia. He had been serving as the Secretary (West) in the MEA before the appointment today. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
