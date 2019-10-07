International Development News
Ecuador arrests rise to 477 during unrest

Reuters Quito
Updated: 07-10-2019 19:04 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ecuador has arrested 477 people during unrest and protests since last week over President Lenin Moreno's economic austerity measures, the government said on Monday.

Interior Minister Paula Romo told local Radio Quito that the detentions were for vandalism including the destruction of a dozen ambulances. Moreno has said he will not tolerate disorder nor will he overturn the elimination of fuel subsidies, as indigenous groups and others blocked roads for a fifth day running.

COUNTRY : Ecuador
