Walls will not halt migration -Guatemala president-elect

Reuters Guatemala City
Updated: 07-10-2019 21:14 IST
Those who believe that walls will halt migration are mistaken, Guatemala's President-elect Alejandro Giammattei said at an event in Mexico City on Monday.

Giammattei, who takes office in January, added he would sign an "open skies" agreement with Mexico that month, and aimed to create a duty-free zone in the Caribbean port of Livingston.

The conservative politician said he wanted to make Guatemala a logistical center where companies can ship products via the Central American country's Atlantic or Pacific coasts.

COUNTRY : Guatemala
