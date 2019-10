Muzaffarabad, Oct 7 (AP) Sniper fire from India killed a woman outside her home in the border village of Abbaspur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a senior Pakistani police official said on Monday.

According to police chief Zulqarnain Chaudhry, the 45-year-old woman was killed on Sunday. The fire came from the Indian sector, across the boundary, he said. (AP) ZH

ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)