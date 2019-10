The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) appealed to the United States and its allies on Wednesday for a "no fly zone" to protect it from Turkish attacks in northeast Syria.

"The SDF showed good faith to the security mechanism agreement between the U.S. and Turkey. This left our people defenceless," it said.

