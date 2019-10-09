India tells China, Pakistan not to comment on its internal affairs

India on Wednesday took exception to references concerning Kashmir following talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and said it is not for other countries to comment on "internal affairs of India". External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India's position has been consistent and clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

"We have seen the report regarding the meeting of Chinese President Xi Jinping with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan which also refers to their discussions on Kashmir. India's position has been consistent and clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. China is well aware of our position. It is not for other countries to comment on the internal affairs of India," Kumar said in response to a query. A joint statement released by China and Pakistan on Wednesday following a meeting between Khan and Xi said that Beijing is "paying close attention to the current situation in Jammu & Kashmir" and that the matter should be "properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements."

"China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation. The two sides underlined that a peaceful, stable, cooperative and prosperous South Asia was in common interest of all parties. Parties need to settle disputes and issues in the region through dialogue on the basis of equality and mutual respect," the statement said. It came ahead of Xi's visit to India for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11.

A report by Xinhua said that Xi told Khan during the meeting that China was paying close attention to the Kashmir situation and the "facts are clear". India's stance that repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter has found a wide resonance in the international community. (ANI)

