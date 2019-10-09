Syria Kurds say civilian casualties in Turkey border attack

Beirut, Oct 9 (AFP) Turkish bombardment on Kurdish-controlled targets in northeastern Syria on Wednesday caused civilian casualties, the Kurdish forces said. The Syrian Democratic Forces' coordination and military operations centre reported "intensive bombardment by Turkish jets on military positions and civilian villages" in the areas of Ras al-Ain, Tal Abyad, Qamishli and Ain Issa.

"According to initial reports there are casualties among civilian people," it said in a statement. (AFP) NSA

