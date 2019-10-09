International Development News
Development News Edition
Brazil minister says oil on country's beaches 'very likely from Venezuela'

Reuters Brasilia
Updated: 09-10-2019 20:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Oil mysteriously washing up on beaches in Brazil is "very likely from Venezuela," Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles said on Wednesday, citing a report by state-owned oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA .

Salles told a Congressional hearing that "all indications" are that a foreign ship navigating near the coast caused the spill "accidentally or not" that is "enormously difficult to contain."

COUNTRY : Brazil
