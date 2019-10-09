Germany shooting streamed on Amazon's Twitch site

Footage from shooting attacks in the German city of Halle on Wednesday was livestreamed on Amazon's video gaming platform Twitch, according to a Twitch spokeswoman.

Two people were killed in the attacks on a synagogue and a kebab shop and one suspect was arrested, but two others fled in a hijacked a car, officials said. "We are shocked and saddened by the tragedy that took place in Germany today, and our deepest condolences go out to all those affected," said Twitch spokeswoman Brielle Villablanca.

"Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against hateful conduct, and any act of violence is taken extremely seriously. We worked with urgency to remove this content and will permanently suspend any accounts found to be posting or reposting content of this abhorrent act." The violence occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the calendar in Judaism.

