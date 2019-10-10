International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Kurdish SDF: Turkish air strike hit Syria prison holding IS detainees

Reuters Damascus
Updated: 10-10-2019 02:57 IST
Kurdish SDF: Turkish air strike hit Syria prison holding IS detainees

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kurdish-led force that controls northeast Syria said a Turkish air strike on Wednesday hit a prison which holds detained Islamic State militants.

"One of the prisons that ISIS detainees (are) held in was struck by Turkish airstrike," the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a tweet without giving any further details.

Also Read: Pak Army recruits Afghan fighters to carry out attacks in J-K, forces on alert

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Syrian Arab Republic
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019