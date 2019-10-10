Kurdish SDF: Turkish air strike hit Syria prison holding IS detainees

The Kurdish-led force that controls northeast Syria said a Turkish air strike on Wednesday hit a prison which holds detained Islamic State militants.

"One of the prisons that ISIS detainees (are) held in was struck by Turkish airstrike," the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a tweet without giving any further details.

